Billy Ray Cyrus played the part of a concerned father in a recent GQ interview, but the 49-year-old country crooner may have had ulterior motives for airing his family's dirty laundry.

Referring to daughter Miley Cyrus' wild antics -- including a bong-smoking video and an onstage pole dance at the Teen Choice Awards -- the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer told the mag he's "scared" she'll wind up like other flamed-out icons Michael Jackson, Anna Nicole Smith and Kurt Cobain.

But an insider tells the new issue of Us Weekly (on stands now) that Billy Ray -- who appeared alongside his daughter on Disney Channel's Hannah Montana for five years -- "totally pushed Miley into being a star."

Indeed, a second source tells Us that the Tennessee native's feelings stem more from jealousy than concern.

"He was always upset he didn't get as much as attention as Miley," the source tells Us. "This is his way of stealing the spotlight."

Billy Ray -- who's in the midst of a divorce with Tish Cyrus, his wife of 17 years -- told GQ that he never profited off his daughter's success, but a third insider scoffs at his claim. "Let's face it: 'Hannah Montana' revived his career as much as it made Miley's," the insider tells Us.

For more details on how Billy Ray humiliated Miley -- and how she's now distancing herself from her father -- pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

