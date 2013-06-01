Jean Stapleton, who played Archie Bunker's wife, Edith, in All In the Family passed away from natural causes on Friday, May 31. She was 90.

Her son, John Putch, told the Associated Press that she died in New York City, surrounded by her friends and family.

According to the AP, Stapleton received eight Emmy nominations and won three times during her eight-year tenure with the popular 1970s comedy. She also earned Emmy nominations for playing Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1982 film Eleanor, First Lady of the World and for a guest appearance in 1995 on Grace Under Fire.

At age 18, she began her career in 1941, making her New York debut in American Gothic, an off-Broadway play.

As the news of Stapleton's passing was announced, actors and actresses have expressed their condolences on Twitter.

"R.I.P. Jean Stapleton, such a sweet lady!!" Dick Van Dyke tweeted.

Roseanne Barr tweeted, "RIP Jean Stapleton, a great actor whose range was unbelievable, deep and majestic."

Stapleton is survived by her two children, John and Pamela, and is predeceased by her husband, William Putch who died in 1983 after suffering a heart attack.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jean Stapleton Dies at 90