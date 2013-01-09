The Hollywood Reporter -- Talent agent Abram Nalibotsky has departed the Gersh Agency and joined Jeff Berg's new unnamed talent agency, according to multiple sources. At Gersh, Nalibotsky served as co-head of the motion picture literary department.

Nalibotsky's clients at his former agency included directors Chuck Russell (Collateral, The Scorpion King), Jon Amiel (Creation, The Borgias), Steven Quale (Final Destination 5), Thor Freudenthal (Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the upcoming Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters) and Tim Hill (Alvin and the Chipmunks).

It is unclear which clients will follow Nalibotsky to Berg's new Century City-based company. Berg did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment, and Nalibotsky could not be reached for comment.

The details of Berg's plans for his new company have not been made public, but sources say he has been talking with several agents at such companies as CAA, WME and his former agency ICM about possibly joining the venture.

Berg, who ran ICM and its predecessor agency for more than three decades, left the company Oct. 26 and has been operating out of a temporary space at 10100 Santa Monica Blvd. in Century City.

THR reported in December that Berg was in final lease negotiations for headquarters space at 1801 Century Park East, a 26-story high-rise that is three blocks from his former agency's main office.

