NEW YORK (AP) -- The bad news? Alan Rickman is leaving the hit play "Seminar" on Broadway. The good news? Jeff Goldblum is taking over.

Producers said Tuesday that Rickman will play his final performance on April 1 and Goldblum starts an eight-week stint in Rickman's old role on April 3.

In Theresa Rebeck's play about the soul-torturing world of authors, four budding writers are taught about life by a crass, pugnacious novelist-turned-tuto r.

Goldblum last appeared on Broadway in "The Pillowman" in 2005. He recently starred in two productions for London's Old Vic: "Speed-the-Plow" in 2008 and "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" in 2010, both opposite Kevin Spacey.

