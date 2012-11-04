A woman accused of stalking actor Jeff Goldblum was arrested outside a Los Angeles theater on Friday night after violating the terms of a three-year restraining order.

Goldblum was awarded the restraining order against Linda Ransom in June after alleging the woman had been harassing him for a decade.

But it didn't keep her away from the "Jurassic Park" star as he prepared for Friday night's performance of the play "Seminar" at the Ahmanson Theater.

TMZ.com reports Ransom got within 20 feet of Goldblum. The restraining order he won calls for her to stay at least 100 feet away from him.

She is also banned from contacting Goldblum or going anywhere near his home or place of work.