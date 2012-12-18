Baby notice!

"Burn Notice" star Jeffrey Donovan is now a first-time dad. His wife, Michelle Woods, gave birth to a baby girl, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

After several years of dating, the actor, 44, proposed to his model-love back in June of this year. His "Burn Notice" co-star Gabrielle Anwar commented on the happy baby news to Celebuzz recently.

"He recently got married and I believe his wife had a baby within the last week, as far as I know," the actress said. "So, I think he's changed considerably from the young party boy that I met during the pilot."

In addition to starring in "Burn Notice" for five years now, Donovan has appeared on the big screen in the Clint Eastwood-directed "J. Edgar," as well as in 2008's "The Changeling."

