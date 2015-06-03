It doesn't get much more random than this bunch!

Comedian Jeff Ross showed up on Tuesday's Conan and shared a story about him toking up with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg while at Justin Bieber's Comedy Central roast in March.

Ross said Bieber blew off his own after-party and headed to Las Vegas instead, but he stuck around and hung out with his fellow roasters.

"I was happy to hang out and hit on Martha Stewart at the after party," Ross told host Conan O'Brien, who called out how bizarre it must have been for him to party with the lifestyle guru and Snoop Dogg. "Ironically, she's the one who's been to prison," Ross joked.

That's when he went into a story about getting high with Snoop and Stewart. "We get nervous. These roasts are high pressure," Ross said, explaining that sometimes the rapper will give him "the old elbow" and they'll go in the back and "decompress a little bit."

"Snoop pulled out his ...whatever you smoke stuff out of, and me, him and Martha Stewart got a little stoned," the comedian recalled. "But she didn't want to smoke directly so I shotgunned one right into her mouth."

Paying a compliment to Stewart, Ross added, "She was a great sport. I said, 'Justin, a lot of your fans are upset you don't have a Grammy but Martha Stewart's here. She can be your Grammy.'"

