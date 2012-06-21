Oh, baby: Girls star Jemima Kirke is pregnant with her second child, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

The actress, who resides in Brooklyn Heights with her attorney husband and 10-month-old daughter, Rafaella, quietly confirmed the news during the Cinema Society after party for Woody Allen's To Rome With Love in NYC Wednesday.

"Congratulations on your pregnancy," a New York Daily News reporter told Jemima, 27. "Thank you," she replied before admitting that she was contemplating "stealing" a woman's pasta plate.

With filming underway on Girls' second season, the reporter suggested that Jemima might could hide her small baby bump with a potted plant or oversized handbag. "Yeah, something like that," the pregnant star grinned.

Jemima gave birth to her first daughter "six weeks" before filming Girls, she told Vulture in April. "She came to set with me every day for the pilot."

Unlike her free-spirited character Jessa Johansson, Jemima is more level-headed. "My responsibilities are of an older person because I have the baby and the marriage and those things. So sometimes my problems can be heightened by the things I have to lose," she told The Wall Street Journal in March.

"In a way I kind of miss that a little bit, so I have the luxury of being able to be that girl again for an allotted time. I get to drop the whole mom/wife thing and be this confused girl. I get to act that out and I get into it and then I think, 'Thank God I'm not there right now!"

Jemima is the daughter of Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke and interior designer Lorraine Kirke. The London-born actress' other TV and film credits include Tiny Furniture and Smile for the Camera.

Girls also stars show creator Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and Zosia Mamet.

