Friends till the end!

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox enjoyed a girls' night out Thursday in Los Angeles.

The longtime BFFs enjoyed a dinner with Cox's husband David Arquette at L.A.'s Water Grill before heading over to Staples Center to catch a Fleetwood Mac concert.

"They totally looked like they did back on Friends - two women having a girls night out," an onlooker tells X17. "Other diners at the restaurant were definitely looking at the pair, but it didn't seem to bother them. They were both in a great mood! They were even holding hands on the way out of the restaurant!"

Surely, the two had a lot of catching up to do (Aniston has been in NYC shooting the comedy The Baster; Cox has been filming her ABC show Cougar Town).

Us Weekly reported that Cox and Arquette hung out with Aniston's ex Brad Pitt backstage at L.A.'s Wiltern theater after watching Chris Cornell's Scream tour performance with DJ Skee on May 3.

Says a witness, "They were all reminiscing. Everyone got along great."