Jennifer Aniston, fashion icon?

Definitely not, she insists in Thursday's Women's Wear Daily. The star scoffs when asked whether she'll launch her own clothing line.

"I love clothes, but I don't know what to put on myself, let alone others," Aniston, 41, says. "I have a lot of help getting dressed."

Still, the "Just Go With It" actress isn't afraid to slap her famous name on a bottle of perfume; her eponymous scent (formerly called "Lolavie") hits U.S. stores Thursday.

Aniston worked with fragrance pros to come up with a perfume that evokes her own memories growing up in Southern California. "I've always loved to combine different scents to come up with my own unique thing," she said.

In fact, the "Friends" alum adds that she and her gal pals concoct homemade scents whenever one of them ties the knot: "One tradition I have with my friends is that when one of us gets married, we have a ton of fragrance oils and pretty bottles at the bachelorette party. Everyone puts a drop or two in a bottle for the bride and makes a wish, and the bride wears our creation on her wedding day."

Other things on her plate include the talked-about comedies "Wanderlust" and "Horrible Bosses," starring Jason Bateman and Colin Farrell. "I play this horrible, horrible person," she says. "It was a lot of fun."

