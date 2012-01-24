From "Bachelorette" to baby boom!

Jen Schefft is three months pregnant with her second child, she tells Us Weekly exclusively. The baby-to-be will join big sister Mae, the former Bachelorette star's 14-month-old daughter with husband, businessman Joe Waterman.

"I'm very excited," Schefft, 35, tells Us. "The kids will be about two years apart, which is a great age difference."

And, of course, the Chicago-based reality star wouldn't mind if her second baby is a he. "I would love a boy and a girl," she admits to Us.

Little Mae, meanwhile, will have much to teach her little brother or sister. "She says 'more' in sign language," gushes Schefft. "Her first steps will happen any day!"

