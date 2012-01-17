Entertainment Tonight.

Yesterday, Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was arrested for the second time in less than seven days. Today, her attorney Dustin RT Sullivan is speaking out about the new charges brought against his client.

"As to the charges against Jenelle, I believe them to be unfounded and untrue," Sullivan tells ET. "I'm confident the legal system will right the wrongs that have recently fallen upon Ms. Evans."

The charges brought against Evans, 20, yesterday were for allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order.

Last week, she was charged with harassment after allegedly making threatening phone calls.

