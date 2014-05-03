Jenelle Evans has finally pulled the plug. The Teen Mom 2 star has filed for divorce from her husband Courtland Rogers, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple tied the knot in December 2012.

"Jenelle is only seeking a divorce from Mr. Rogers at this time," Evans' attorney, Dustin R. T. Sullivan, tells Us. "She is not seeking any support of any kind. She is looking forward to a new chapter in her life."

Evans, 23, ended her relationship with Rogers two months after tying the knot in Brunswick County, N.C. Back in April 2013, Evans was then arrested for heroin possession and for assaulting Rogers. According to TMZ, Rogers was also arrested for hitting Evans "on the neck and striking her with a closed fist on her head."

Evans clearly didn't waste any time moving on. Us exclusively broke news last February that the reality star is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Nathan Griffith. (She's already mom to son Jace, 4, from a previous relationship.)

"I was happy either way no matter what we were gonna have, but Nathan was especially excited because he's a boy, so he was like jumping for joy," Evans told Us of Griffin. "He's really, really excited to spoil him."

"We were basically searching for baby names on the Internet, and we came up with a bunch of different unique ones," Evans added to Us. "We didn't want something that everyone else had or had even heard before, even us. So we wanted something different, and we ended up looking up Kaiser."

Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, currently has full custody of Jace. Kaiser is expected to arrive in June.

