"Teen Mom 2" cast member Jenelle Evans is once again in trouble with the law.

The MTV reality star, 19, was arrested in her native Oak Island, N.C., on Sunday night, TMZ confirms. Her mug shot was later released by authorities and posted on the Splash News photo wire.

Her offense: A buzzed-about Web video (posted late last week) in which Evans is seen brutally fighting with another young woman. Evans' victim in the clip, Britany Truet, accuses Evans of assault and "affray for fighting."

Evans is due in court April 26. Claims her attorney: "Based on the information I have received, I believe Jenelle was set up."

Following a bitter custody war, Evans recently handed over custody of her 19-month-old son, Jace, to her mother, Barbara Evans.

The star has previously been arrested for pot possession.

