"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans has entered a rehab program in Malibu, Calif., a source confirms to Us Weekly.

"She is clean right now and has been that way for several weeks," the insider says. "She's doing this program to help her cope with all the stress in her life: her family situation, her legal issues, her general anxiety."

In mid-April, the 19-year-old single mom pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors will drop the charges if Evans performs 24 hours of community service.

The reality star (and mom to son Jace, nearly 2) was arrested in October with her boyfriend, Kieffer Delp, when the two allegedly broke into an abandoned home in Oak Island, N.C., in order to smoke marijuana.

