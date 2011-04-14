"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday, TMZ reports.

Fortunately for Evans, prosecutors are giving the 19-year-old MTV star a chance to clear her record by offering to drop the charges if she performs 24 hours of community service.

The reality star (and mom to son Jace, 19 months) was arrested in October with her boyfriend, Kieffer Delp, when the two allegedly broke into an abandoned home in Oak Island, North Carolina, in order to smoke marijuana.

The two other charges -- marijuana possession and breaking and entering -- were dismissed. Evans was also ordered appear in court again on April 14, 2012.

