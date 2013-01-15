Jenelle Evans is pregnant again. The "Teen Mom 2" star, 21, who is already a mom to son Jace, 3, is expecting her first child with new husband Courtland Rogers, Radar Online is reporting.

Evans also confirmed the news to MTV. "I missed a few birth control pills, and found out I was pregnant at a doctor's appointment," Jenelle told MTV Act. "I was really surprised. This wasn't planned, but it happened, so we're taking it as we go. Courtland and I are happy and excited now."

For his part, Rogers was more tight-lipped. "I can't comment on anything -- though I wish I could," Rogers tweeted Wednesday, Jan. 16. "All I can say is ... go to [Radar] to find out."

Rogers did tell Radar Online, "Me and Jenelle are so happy that she's pregnant."

Evans and Rogers, who also has a child from a previous relationship, tied the knot on December 4, 2012. Since then, their romance has been a little rocky.

The two got into an ugly Twitter fight earlier this month, and Evans went so far as to announce she was single. But it was only a false alarm. "For the record I never broke up with Jenelle," Rogers tweeted Jan. 1. "We took a day break with our families to enjoy time with them. I love her with all my heart."

Evans has not yet commented on the pregnancy report, but she did retweet Radar Online's story. The MTV starlet's mother, Barbara Evans, still has custody of her son Jace from Evans' past drug abuse and multiple arrests.

