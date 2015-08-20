Jenelle Evans has been arrested for assaulting the current girlfriend of her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith.

According to Gossip Cop, the "Teen Mom 2" star threw a glass at Nathan's new love, which hit her in the head, during a dustup at Jenelle's Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015.

A rep for Jenelle reportedly told Gossip Cop that the reality-TV star is moving and invited her ex over to collect his belongings from her current residence. According to the rep, Nathan brought his new girlfriend with him during the visit "to provoke" Jenelle.

"When you get provoked, you attack back," Jenelle's rep told Gossip Cop.

Cops were then called to the scene, where they picked up the trouble-prone reality-TV star and transported her to a local jail, where they booked her for assault.

This is hardly the first time the reality-TV mom has found herself in trouble with the law. She's reportedly been arrested somewhere between 9 and 13 times.

In late May 2015, Jenelle turned herself into police after she allegedly trashed Nathan's car, hit and scratched him, tried to choke him and then attempted to kick him down the stairs during a heated argument over their son, Kaiser. (Domestic violence charges against her in that case were eventually dropped.)

According to TMZ, the mother of two is still in custody.