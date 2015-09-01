Add another to the growing list of celebrities who swear by waist trainers. This time, it's "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans.

On Aug. 31, Janelle took to Instagram to show off her tiny waist (and ample cleavage) in a blue and black waist trainer corset. She says she used the corset to help her with her body at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, and she's continuing to use it.

"Waist training every day of the week has been helping and helped my look at the VMAs with @waistedbykeke," she wrote on Instagram.

Her social media and VMA look is a far cry from how we've seen her recently: in mugshots. The reality star was arrested on Aug. 20 for what is believed to be her 13th arrest in five years, after she allegedly assaulted her ex fiance's new girlfriend.

"She was assaulted by her boyfriend's ex, who threw a drinking glass at her head, causing injury," the police department said in a statement.

Her previous arrests have come from heroin possession, assault, stalking, harassment, breaking and entering, violating a restraining order, and infamously beating up another girl on a front lawn. She also felt public scrutiny when she let her dog play with fireworks on the Fourth of July.

She knows all too well about the squeeze of the law. On social media, though, it's her midsection that was feeling shackled.