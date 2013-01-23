Jenelle Evans is fighting back in the midst of a complicated pregnancy and marriage. The latest chapter in the ongoing saga for the "Teen Mom 2" star, 21, came on Wednesday, when the troubled reality starlet reportedly filed five assault charges against her husband, Courtland Rogers.

Evans, who took to Twitter earlier in the day to blast Rogers, 27, for ditching her amid reports of a possible miscarriage, went to the magistrate in North Carolina to file four charges of assault on a female and one charge of battery of an unborn child.

"Everyone chill, he is fine. He is scared of coming back to town that's why he wants pity," Evans tweeted minutes after ominously declaring: "And the deed is done."

Dustin R.T. Sullivan, Evans' attorney, confirmed to E! News that the charges had been filed.

"They are the highest level of misdemeanor you can get," Sullivan said, noting that Evans was "physically assaulted over a period of time. "He faces a maximum 150 days in jail per charge."

"I have seen her in much better spirits in the past," he continued. "She seems to be very concerned about her general health and well-being. She is not upbeat at all. She is going through a very difficult time right now."

Rogers immediately denied any wrongdoing, telling Radar, "I did not hit my wife. This is not true at all." But a source close to the couple tells the site that Evans has the bruises on her face to prove that the assault claims are true.

The assault charges are just the latest in what has become an increasingly tumultuous situation for Evans. Earlier on Wednesday, Evans put Rogers on blast when she threatened to file for divorce from her husband of six weeks.

"I am getting a divorce, ASAP," she tweeted at Rogers, followed by a series of profanity-laced tweets.

On Tuesday, Evans was reportedly rushed to the hospital for a possible miscarriage. Rogers, according to her Twitter, was nowhere to be found, having texted her at "6:30 a.m. telling me he went out of town and 'not to worry.' F--- that,” she tweeted.

The sometime roofer was seemingly remorseful, however, tweeting shortly afterward, "I think I just lost it all! ... I need my wife in my arms telling me everything is gonna be okay."

"She deserves somebody better!" he continued. "A guy with a job, a house, and the perseverance to be anything they wanna be. I'm a piece of s--- and I now know!"

The couple married in December after a just few months of dating, but have had a rocky relationship from the start, including accusations of infidelity and drug use.

