Jenelle Evans of "Teen Mom" got into a brutal fight with another woman this week in North Carolina, according to TMZ.

Video footage indicates that the 19-year-old reality star got on top of a woman named Britany and pummeled her, while friends remained on the sidelines, cheering her on.

Evans is seen repeatedly punching Britany in the face even though she can no longer defend herself. Witnesses, or Evans' friends, finally intervene when Britany's face starts bleeding.

Even though the cause of the fight is unknown, sources claim that it involves Jenelle's boyfriend.

