LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Only one point separates Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins from her fellow finalists on "Dancing With the Stars."

Football star Donald Driver and actor William Levy come into Tuesday's season finale tied with 59 points. Jenkins has a perfect score of 60.

Each must perform one last dance before a new champion is crowned. Music for their final routines wasn't provided until after Monday's episode, so they had less than 24 hours to prepare their show-closing numbers.

Viewer votes combined with judges' scores will determine who takes home the ABC show's mirror ball trophy.

The other Season 14 contestants — Martina Navratilova, Gavin DeGraw, Jack Wagner, Jaleel White, Sherri Shepherd, Melissa Gilbert, Roshon Fegan, Maria Menounos and Gladys Knight — were eliminated during previous episodes.

