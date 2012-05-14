Entertainment Tonight.

Katherine Jenkins had been soaring high in tonight's competition on Dancing with the Stars until her sexy salsa took a turn for the worst.

It all went down in the final moments of a belly-baring, hip-shaking routine set to the pop tune Bananza. In the final seconds, Jenkins' suffered a back injury prompting a moment of panic which was evident all over the singer's face as well as her final, unsteady step.

"I just felt my back go as I bent back," she said tearfully backstage, apologizing to her partner. "I'm so sorry if I've let you down, Mark."

Luckily, the tumble didn't cost the couple too many points as it seemed the judges sympathized with Jenkins. "I am so sorry about the end, where you had the wobble" said Carrie Ann Inaba, who ultimately praised her ability to recover from the moment. "It was just like you hung out with Beyoncé. I thought you did a fantastic job. You are true winner."

"Don't worry about what happened it could happen to anybody," said Bruno Tonioli. "It was absolutely wonderful darling!"

Later, host Tom Bergeron told the audience she would receive "medical attention" as soon as the show went off the air.

The couple took home a combined score of 56 points out of a possible 60, putting them in last place for tonight's competition.

Donald Driver and partner Peta Murgatroyd left the dance floor with a total of 57 for their moving waltz and stunning samba.

William Levy and Cheryl Burke tango and samba left a lasting impression of the judges, who bestowed the pair 58 points for the night.

Keep it tuned to ABC as the fight for the mirror ball trophy when Dancing with the Stars returns tomorrow night.

