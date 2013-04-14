Welcome to the Bush family, little Mila! Jenna Bush Hager gave birth to her first child -- and former president George W. Bush's first grandchild! -- on Saturday, April 13, the former president proudly shared in a statement Sunday.

"Laura and I are thrilled to announce the birth of our grandchild, Margaret Laura 'Mila' Hager," he said. "Mila, daughter of Jenna and Henry Hager, is named for her grandmothers. She was born last night, April 13, at 8:43 p.m. in New York City."

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

"We met our beautiful granddaughter today," he continued. "Jenna and Mila are healthy. And our family is elated."

Jenna, 31, who is currently a Today show correspondent, announced her happy baby news on-air with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie just a few months ago, in December 2012.

"I'm pregnant!" she told the Today show hosts tearfully at the time. "We're so excited and obviously nervous about it. I'm a first-time mom. But it's something that I've always wanted. I'm a teacher and I love kids."

PHOTOS: Celebrities' political affiliations

Her husband, a principal at investment firm KKR, joined Jenna on-set during her Dec. 12 announcement to present the mom-to-be with flowers.

"It's a springtime baby," the Hager, 34, said at the time.

Mila is Bush's first grandchild -- not to mention the first niece for Jenna's twin sister, Barbara. In a 2010 interview, the former president admitted that he and wife Laura were ready and waiting for grandchildren.

PHOTOS: First children

"I'm a little disappointed it hasn't happened yet," he said in an AARP Magazine interview at the time. "But the more disappointment I show, the less likely it is things are going to happen on the time table I want."

On Sunday, however, Bush's wishes came true, and Jenna's colleagues happily showered her with congratulations.

"Congrats, @JennaBushHager and Henry!" her Today show colleague Willie Geist tweeted. "And welcome to the world, Baby Mila…"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jenna Bush Hager Gives Birth to Baby Girl Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager!