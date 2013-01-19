Jenna Dewan-Tatum is embracing her pregnancy curves. On Friday, Jan. 18, the 10 Years actress' BFF, Stacy Keibler, shared a picture of her growing baby bump in an Instagram picture. "It's poppin'!" Keibler, 33, wrote in the caption. "Jenna is the cutest mom-to-be."

Wearing a tight gray dress and a denim jacket with leather sleeves, Dewan-Tatum, 32, caressed her stomach. Since announcing her pregnancy on Dec. 17, 2012, the actress has been kicking back with a handful of her celebrity pals, including Kate Mara and Emmanuelle Chriqui.

This will be the first child for the Connecticut native and her husband, Channing Tatum, who met on the set of Step Up in 2005 and tied the knot four years later. "Channing is so excited for the baby," a friend of the couple recently told Us Weekly. "He's been wanting this a long time. They are over the moon about becoming parents."

Tatum, 32, "will be happy no matter what the baby is," one of the Side Effects actor's pals revealed. "But he'd love to have a little boy to throw the ball around with." The couple have yet to reveal their child's gender.

