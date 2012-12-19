On the eve of her pregnancy announcement, Jenna Dewan-Tatum showed off her tiny baby bump at the VH1 Divas concert at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. Dec. 16.

Wearing a pale blue strapless Temperley gown, the mom-to-be looked radiant on the red carpet. The American Horror Story: Asylum actress, 32, accessorized with Neil Lane jewels and a Swarovski clutch.

This will be the first child for the dancer and G.I. Joe: Retaliation's Channing Tatum, her husband of three years; a rep for the couple told Us Weekly Dec. 17 that "they are expecting the birth of their first child next year."

Tatum, 32, did not attend Sunday's star-studded event with his wife. Instead, the Playboy Club actress bonded with her father, Darryll Dewan, and her BFF, Stacy Keibler.

"Had so much fun hanging out with my dad at VH1 Divas!" Dewan tweeted. "What an incredible show!" Keibler, 33, posted a picture of herself with Dewan backstage. "Let's dance!" the TV host wrote in the Instagram caption.

Dewan-Tatum and her husband met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married in Malibu, Calif., on July 11, 2009. They most recently teamed up for the movie 10 Years, released in September 2012.

For much more on how the couple is gearing up for their baby -- Jenna tells Us "Channing is going to be the best dad!" -- pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Saturday.

