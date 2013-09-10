Jenna Dewan-Tatum holds Daughter Everly, 3 months, in Vancouver

Us Weekly

Everly Tatum definitely won the genetic lottery. The adorable, 3-month-old little girl looked cuter than ever on Aug. 31, during an outing with mom Jenna Dewan-Tatum in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the "Step Up" actress has been filming her upcoming Lifetime series, "Witches of East End."

Showing off her super-slim, post-baby body in denim shorts and a semi-sheer, gray burnout T-shirt, Dewan-Tatum, 32, took baby Everly to a local spa. A little while later, the mother-daughter duo visited a nearby park.

The brunette beauty and her husband, "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum, also 32, welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world on May 31. Both new parents went back to work not long after, which has been "a challenge," Dewan-Tatum admitted this summer.

"It's hard," she told reporters at a July 26 Television Critics Association panel for "Witches of East End." "It definitely is a challenge. I'm finding I'm getting more in the flow of things now. It's about switching the brain like, 'OK, now I'm mom, now I'm the actress,' and then jumping into character and then coming back and breast feeding."

She added, "Everyone can tell you certain things about motherhood and say it'll change your life, but it's really a transformative moment that naturally changes everything. For me, everything feels different, everything matters more. Every action I take, I think of her first."

Her relationship with her husband has evolved, too. "Channing's been amazing," she gushed of the "Jupiter Ascending" actor. "You see the thing you love the most love the other thing you love the most, and there's this natural new awakening of the love you guys share together. Just caring for something that's so small and gentle and tender. ... It's just amazing."

