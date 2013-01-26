Now that she's expecting, Jenna Dewan-Tatum is discovering a whole new world when she goes to sleep! Pregnant with her first child, Channing Tatum's wife of more than three years has been undergoing the hormonal ups-and-downs typical for expectant women -- with sometimes hilarious results!

"Beverly Hills at lunchtime is not good for my hormones," the "American Horror Story: Asylum" actress, 32, observed on Twitter Jan. 18. Things got downright surreal for the star in the nocturnal hours. "Ok my fellow preggars ladies.. about these hormonal dreams," she asked her 300,000-plus followers Jan. 24. "Is it normal to fly on a magic carpet while presenting at Golden globes?? Lol."

This year at least, Dewan-Tatum was not among the stars at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills -- instead watching the big Jan. 13 show at home with "10 Years" costar Kate Mara. "What a show!" she raved.

Dewan-Tatum and "Magic Mike" star Channing, 32, announced their baby news in December. "Channing is so excited for the baby," a pal of the couple told Us at the time. "He's been wanting this a long time. They are over the moon about becoming parents." The hunky actor -- who had a very busy 2012, with starring roles in four major films -- says he plans to take a break from acting to focus on behind-the-scenes project with business partner Reid Carolin.