Jenna Dewan-Tatum took her baby bump to the beach!

The bikini-clad actress showed off her new pregnancy curves while vacationing with her shirtless husband, Channing Tatum, in St. Barts Dec. 28. If the Magic Mike actor has his way, their firstborn child will be his mini-me!

In the Dec. 31 issue of Us Weekly, a Tatum pal reveals that the sporty star, 32, "will be happy no matter what the baby is, but he'd love to have a little boy to throw the ball around with." (His wife, 32, announced her pregnancy Dec. 17.)

The Ten Years costars -- who met on the set of Step Up in 2005 and tied the knot in 2009 -- "will be the best parents," another insider promises. "They will be a real team."

A friend of the couple agrees, telling Us, "Channing is so excited for the baby. He's been wanting this a long time. They are over the moon about becoming parents."

After a whirlwind year, Tatum plans to lighten up his busy schedule in order to dote on his wife, who most recently guest starred on FX's American Horror Story: Asylum. Brags Dewan-Tatum, "Channing's going to be the best dad!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jenna Dewan-Tatum Reveals Bare Baby Bump in Bikini, Bonds With Shirtless Channing Tatum