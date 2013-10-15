Jenna Dewan-Tatum reveals post-baby body on Self, says Channing 'loves my new figure'

Us Weekly

Note to Self: Jenna Dewan-Tatum looks unbelievably stunning on your November cover. The "Witches of East End" star certainly fits the magazine's cover-girl mold -- she looks toned and sexy as can be in the image -- but what's different about its latest top-billed star is that just two months prior to the photo shoot, the actress gave birth to Everly, her baby girl with actor Channing Tatum!

In the picture, the gorgeous actress, 32, wears a cropped black and purple Lycra top that enhances her post-maternity cleavage and matching high-waisted black boy shorts. The former dancer's bare midriff is as toned and taut as any athlete's, a huge accomplishment given that not long ago, she was sporting a huge pregnant belly.

Though her body looks as svelte as ever, she told the magazine she has new mom curves. "In the past, if my jeans weren't fitting right, I'd work out. Now, if they're not fitting right, I'm like 'Oh, well! I'll get to the gym soon.' Chan loves my new [curvier] figure."

Not surprisingly, her husband's approval translates into self-confidence. "I feel sexiest in the morning, cuddling with my husband," she said.

The "White House Down" actor also professed to loving his wife's pregnant body back in February. He told E! News, "I think it's one of the sexiest things ever!"

For more of Self's interview with Jenna Dewan-Tatum, pick up a copy of its November issue, on stands Oct. 22.

