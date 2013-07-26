Jenna Dewan-Tatum says she wants more children with hubby Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan-Tatum new baby

Reporting by Scott Huver

Jenna Dewan-Tatum says she definitely wants more children. But first, "I need to get a little more into my motherhood before I can think about having another kid right now," she told Wonderwall at Lifetime's Television Critics Association panel for her new show "Witches of East End." The new mom to baby girl Everly talked to Wonderwall about balancing work with motherhood and how she celebrated her wedding anniversary with her hunky hubby Channing Tatum. Keep clicking to read more!

You look fabulous. What have you been doing?

"I took care of myself during pregnancy. I worked out. Literally the day I went into labor, I had gone for an hour and a half walk. So I have two dogs. They were keeping me in shape. So I just kind of bounced back. And I'm breast feeding."