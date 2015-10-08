If you weren't already jealous of Channing Tatum because of his sick dance moves, gorgeous wife, or successful acting career, you can at least be jealous of his photography skills.

During a recent trip to Cabo, Mexico, Channing took some amazing pictures of his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum where she appears makeup free and topless.

"#tbt to chans insistence on a makeup free shoot in Cabo...too bad he's not good at anything," Jenna captioned one of the photos on her Instagram.

For the other, she added the text, "I pretty much live my entire life with hair in my face," and included a photo credit tagging her husband's Instagram account.

With their constant support of each other, it's pretty obvious that these two are in it for the long haul.

"She keeps us all sane. Jenna puts everything in perspective for me, always. I'll find myself spinning out or angry or whatever, or even happy, and she always somehow ends up righting the ship," Channing told People in 2014.

This couple is honestly the definition of #relationshipgoals.