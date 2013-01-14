Jenna Dewan-Tatum is having a very zen pregnancy. The Playboy Club actress, 32, joined pal Emmanuelle Chriqui, 35, for an afternoon yoga class in West Hollywood Jan. 13.

Rocking a denim jacket with leather sleeves and spandex pants, Dewan-Tatum was all smiles as she headed into the studio. "Cameras should have been rolling as I just took my first kundalini yoga class," Channing Tatum's wife tweeted the day prior. "I had no idea what I was doing."

While Entourage alum Chriqui hit up several Golden Globe afterparties in Beverly Hills Jan. 13, her pregnant pal Dewan-Tatum watched the telecast from home with her 10 Years costar Kate Mara. "What a show! So happy for Hugh Jackman, Claire Danes, Homeland, Lena Dunham, Girls and Ben Affleck," the mom-to-be tweeted. "And how gorgeous were J. Lo and Jen Garner?"

Dewan-Tatum and her husband, 32, announced their baby news in December. "Channing is so excited for the baby," a source told Us Weekly. "He's been wanting this a long time. They are over the moon about becoming parents."

