Channing Tatum's wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, steps out with the couple's baby daughter, Everly. Plus, Amanda Bynes wears a blue wig for her July 9 court appearance in New York City, where she faces charges related to her May 23 arrest: See Us Weekly's top stories from Tuesday, July 9, in the roundup!

1. Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Baby Girl Everly: Close-Up Picture!

Baby Everly is ready for her close-up! Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum's adorable 1-month-old baby girl, Everly, was spotted out in L.A. with her mom on Saturday, July 6. Tell Us: Do you think she looks more like dad Channing or mom Jenna?

2. Amanda Bynes Arrives in Court Wearing Blue Wig, Sports Jersey

Amanda Bynes arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, July 9, to face charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, and marijuana possession. Her outfit of choice? A blue wig, an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater jersey, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

3. Kate Middleton, Prince William to Tour With Royal Baby in 2014

Beyonce's Mrs. Carter tour may be the talk of the town this summer, but next year's biggest act is already making headlines -- and he or she hasn't even been born yet! As revealed in a recent issue of Us Weekly, Kate Middleton and Prince William's impending bundle of joy is set to hit the road with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on a spring 2014 royal tour.

4. Angelina Jolie Reveals Post-Mastectomy Body in Low-Cut Camisole: Picture

Angelina Jolie wasn't kidding when she said the results of reconstructive surgery can be "beautiful." Months after undergoing a preventive double mastectomy to remove both breasts and reduce her risk of cancer, the Maleficent actress, 37, can still rock a plunging neckline like no one else.

5. Kevin Jonas' Wife Danielle Is Pregnant With Their First Child

Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle are expecting their first child together, a rep for the Married to Jonas stars confirms to Us Weekly. "I was overjoyed," Kevin said of learning his spouse is expecting. "It's been the most exciting thing in my life so far."

