Jenna Fischer Is a Mom

jenna fischer baby news

By Molly McGonigle

"The Office" star Jenna Fischer and her hubby, Lee Kirk, have welcomed their first son into the world!

According to People.com, Fischer and Lee's son, Weston, was born on Sept. 24.

A rep for the couple told People, "Mom and baby are doing great."

Fischer and Lee, who got engaged in 2009, tied the knot in July 2010.