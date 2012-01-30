It's been four months since Jenna Fischer gave birth, and like most new moms, The Office star is struggling to get her pre-baby body back.

PHOTOS: Incredible post-baby bodies

"Let me please stand in solidarity with all of the women who are not a size 2 six weeks after leaving the hospital," the 37-year-old told Us Weekly at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. Sunday. "I thought, you read all of the stuff in magazines like, 'Oh, I breastfed my baby and I am so skinny now.' I am breast-feeding my baby and I am not getting any skinnier!"

"I think I'm just going to be a little bit bigger for a little bit longer," Fischer said, "and that's fine with me."

PHOTOS: Best and worst celebrity births

The Office star wore a custom-made dress by Max Azria Atelier, which "made me look the smallest I could possibly look right now after just having had a baby," she told Us.

PHOTOS: 2012 SAG Awards - What the Stars Wore!

Fischer, who married screenwriter Lee Kirk on July 3, 2010, said motherhood has changed her in ways she never imagined. "I love being a family. I love going from two people to three people, and it has deepened the bond between me and my husband. We love being together, the three of us. Our little unit."

VIDEO: Best and worst SAG dresses of all time

The new mom added that she was excited to get all dolled up for the star-studded event. "It took a special occasion for us to leave at first, but we have a babysitter that we really trust now, so I feel like because of that, tonight we can really relax and have fun," Fischer told Us. "We'll check in and make sure Weston gets to bed OK."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly