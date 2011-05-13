USMagazine -- Jenna Fischer already has practice playing pregnant -- now she's ready for the real thing!

A rep for the "Office" star, whose character Pam gave birth last year, tells Us Weekly she and her screenwriter hubby of nearly a year, Lee Kirk, are expecting their first child together.

The actress bared her bump during a trip to L.A.'s Red O Restaurant on Wednesday.

Fischer told Redbook earlier this year that becoming a mom on the show (her TV daughter was named after her niece) increased her desire to start a family.

"I already wanted kids, but even more so now," she told the mag. "When Cecelia was 3 weeks old, [my "Office" character] Pam was on maternity leave, so I had a whole week off to spend with her."

And Fischer treated the week as a practice round.

"I took charge of the night feedings," she said. "It was so awesome: Every night at 9:30, I'd say, 'You guys go to sleep now.' I wanted CeCe all to myself. We really bonded."

