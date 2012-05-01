Since giving birth to baby Weston last September, Jenna Fischer says she's got way more important things to worry about than when she'll lose her baby weight.

"I think it's unnatural," the Office star, 38, told Celebuzz during a recent interview about the rush most new celebrity moms are in to slim down.

Explained Fischer, "There's so much pressure on you as a new mom that the last thing you need to have hanging over your head is some expectation of what your body is supposed to look like."

Stressing that new mothers should get a "free pass," the actress added that she's "actually angered by the 'posing in a bikini six weeks after having my baby' [trend]."

"Who cares if our boobs are hanging low and we have a little more junk in the trunk?" Fischer continued. "We created a human being, everybody. Let's celebrate!"

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January, the actress--wed to screenwriter Lee Kirk--told Us Weekly she doesn't buy into the popular "I'm just breastfeeding" defense some A-list moms give when talking about shedding pregnancy weight gain.

"Let me please stand in solidarity with all of the women who are not a size 2 six weeks after leaving the hospital," she told Us. "I am breastfeeding my baby and I am not getting any skinnier!"

And, Fischer emphasized, she's content with her new shape.

"I think I'm just going to be a little bit bigger for a little bit longer," she reasoned. "And that's fine with me."

