Shortly before "Sam & Cat" went on hiatus in the spring of last year, rumors of a feud between network execs and Jennette McCurdy, one of the show's stars, suggested the production's red light stemmed from bad blood.

McCurdy was allegedly angry that Grande was making more money than she was; at the time, McCurdy only went as far as to tweet that she'd been put in a "compromising" and "unfair" position.

The network was quick to dismiss those reports, but it seems tension was common on set.

McCurdy recently spoke to E! News about her relationship with co-star Ariana Grande, blaming flare-ups between the two on a demanding schedule.

"I just feel that, you know, Ariana and I were and are extremely close and very like-minded in a lot of different ways, and then, sort of, as the show dissolved, everybody wanted to find some sort of hidden meaning in our relationship and some drama," said McCurdy, who notched two Favorite TV Sidekick wins at the Kids Choice Awards for her turn as Sam Puckett on "iCarly" before "Sam & Cat" took off.

"We butted heads at times but in a very sisterly way. She knows me so well, and I know her so well, that I think it was unfortunate that things kind of got misconstrued. ... There is certainly like a friend dynamic but then once you're around that person for -- I mean, 'Carly,' 'Sam & Cat' -- once we didn't have child labor laws we could work like 16 hours a day so you are around these people constantly and It's just natural that you're gonna have ups and downs. But you bond so much and you're so close that you can't go through that experience and ... I can't imagine a world where you would not come out extreme friends. I mean I have bonds with both Miranda Cosgrove and Ariana that are impenetrable."

McCurdy is currently filming the TV series, "Between," according to IMDB. Grande, whose singing career has since taken off, has spent much of the past year and a half dismissing allegations that she's difficult to work with.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Ariana Grande's big year

Ariana Grande and Big Sean share some PDA on social media

Ariana Grande's maturing style