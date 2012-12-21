Billboard -- Jenni Rivera, who was killed in a plane crash earlier this month, is No. 1 in the Social 50 tally this past week as expected, due to the culmination of online activity surrounding her passing, particularly the public memorial in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rivera added just over a million fans across her various online outlets, accumulating 560,000 to her official Twitter account and 435,000 new followers to her Facebook page, following a 485% rise in weekly conversation on the platform as measured by "Facebook's People Talking About This" statistic. Her videos on her VEVO channel received a lift in attention as well, experiencing a 1,500% rise in plays over the previous week to accumulate 8.7 million views throughout the week.

The Social 50 chart ranks the most popular artists on YouTube, Vevo, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Wikipedia, Myspace and Instagram. The chart's methodology blends weekly additions of friends/fans/followers along with artist pageviews, song plays and reactions.

Debuting on the Social 50 at No. 34 this week is Norah Jones, who's online social presence receives a lift in activity surrounding the passing of her father, famed sitar player and George Harrison's mentor, Ravi Shankar. Jones' most recent release "Little Broken Hearts" was released much earlier in the year (April 25), so recently she has been relatively quiet on the music front lately. The rise is likely entirely due to a network-wide spike in views and friend acquisition particularly on the 11th and the 12th, the day Shankar died and the day after. A 112% increase in conversation on Facebook during the charting week allowed for the addition of 27,000 new fans, a 20% increase over the previous week. She also adds 3,400 new Twitter followers. If this number seems small, it's because the overwhelmingly greatest contributing factor to her rise in the tally came from visits to her Wikipedia page, which was a staggering 670,000 for the week (a 1,100% increase).

Sandy's Lift

Though it was previously reported that the "12-12-12" Hurricane Sandy benefit concert generated underwhelming returns on social media, largely because of the aging demographic of those who attended the concert, several of the artists on the roster experienced enough of a boost in social activity to climb the Social 50 tally. As Sir Paul McCartney and his performance with former members of Nirvana was the highlight of the show, a lot of attention was directed towards The Beatles' social profiles, who rise 37-30 following the addition of 183,000 overall fans, a 6% increase. Alicia Keys, who also performed, rises 9-7 with the addition of 450,000 overall fans. With Roger Waters' performance comes Pink Floyd's re-entry to the tally at No. 48 adding 120,000 (27% increase) overall fans to their follower base. And last to receive a lift in the tally is The Rolling Stones, who performed the show and added 138,000 new fans overall, a 56% increase in acquisition over previous weeks.

Rounding the rest of the Top 10 we've got Rihanna, who remains solid at No. 2, and Taylor Swift, who experiences a two-position swing (5-3). Bieber tumbles (1-4), while Bruno Mars continues his climb (6-5). One Direction slides (4-6) and Katy Perry ascends (10-8). Bringing up the rear is Eminem who enters the top 10 (11-9) and Nicki Minaj, who falls in the rankings (7-10).

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com