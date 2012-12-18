LOS ANGELES (AP) — A public memorial service for Latin music star Jenni Rivera will be held Wednesday in Southern California.

A brother, Pedro Rivera Jr., will lead a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, according to a family statement.

Her burial will be private.

Rivera was born in Long Beach, Calif., but became a superstar in Mexico.

The 43-year-old singer and six others died on Dec. 9 in a Learjet crash in northern Mexico.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.