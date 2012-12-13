Jenni Rivera's family now has some closure.

The Latin superstar, 42, was presumed dead after her plane crashed near Monterrey, Mexico on Dec. 9. Rivera's remains have now been identified by the medical examiner's office in Monterrey, and her death has been confirmed, CNN reports.

The Mexican-American singer's remains have been turned over to her family, who were still holding out hope that Rivera would be found alive. (Officials believed no one survived the crash, but needed to clear through the intense wreckage to identify remains.)

"In our eyes, we still have faith that our sister will be okay," Rivera's brother Juan told reporters (via Reuters) outside their family's home near Long Beach, Calif., on Dec. 10.

Rivera was one of seven passengers on a private jet that crashed. A spokesman for Mexico's Nuevo Leon state also confirmed that the remains of Rivera's publicist and the plane's co-pilot have been identified.

The I Love Jenni star is survived by her parents, five siblings and her five children.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jenni Rivera's Remains Identified, Turned Over to Her Family