Jennie Garth's sudden slim-down raised a few eyebrows earlier this week, but the "Eleventh Victim" actress insists she's perfectly healthy.

According to Garth, 40, her recent weight loss is a result of her March split with Peter Facinelli, 38, her husband of 11 years and the father of her three daughters, Luca, 15, Lola, 9, and Fiona, 5.

"I've been certainly going through a transitional time in my life, and I think anybody who has been through something like what I'm going through, and have been going through for the past couple years, can definitely relate that your body changes with your emotional state of mind sometimes," she told ET Canada on Aug. 8. "I think a lot of women can relate to that."

Garth, who romanced HGTV star Antonio Ballatore post-divorce, added that she's trying to encourage her girls to eat healthier, too.

"There's lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. We have so many fruits at our ranch where we've been living, so eating healthy, especially with three girls -- body image is something that I try to set a good example for them," Garth explained.

"Every one of my girls is a different size and shape, and I want them to be comfortable in their own skin and be healthy-minded as well as physically."

Garth has been focused on her fitness, and in May, she tweeted that her trainer "made me flip a ginormous tractor tire over. Like 50 times. I feel like Mr. T."

Despite her tinier frame, a source tells Us Weekly that Garth "doesn't look too skinny in person. ... She looks like the old Jennie."

