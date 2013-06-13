Proud single mom of three! One day after finalizing her divorce from Peter Facinelli, Jennie Garth celebrated the former couple's daughters' graduation from school.

"Graduation day!" Garth tweeted with an adorable Instagram photo on Wednesday, June 12. "So proud of my little ladies." In the picture, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star poses with daughters Luca, 15, Lola, 10 and Fiona, 6. It's unclear whose graduation day it was, but both Lola and Fiona were holding big bouquets of flowers.

PHOTOS: Jennie Garth's life as a mom

After announcing their separation about a year ago, Garth, 41, and Facinelli, 39, finalized their divorce on June 11. According to TMZ, the couple declined spousal support, and agreed to split childcare costs and custody equally.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's friendliest exes

Proving they are focused on raising their daughters together even after their breakup, Facinelli was also photographed spending time with the girls on Wednesday. The Twilight actor treated Lola and Fiona with a visit to the Skylanders SWAP Force E3 booth in L.A.

On Thursday, Facinelli enjoyed some quality time with Luca, but it didn't go as smoothly. "Got a ticket driving my daughter to get her driving permit," he tweeted. "Irony. Hope she's a better driver."

PHOTOS: Beverly Hills, 90210 stars -- then and now

With Father's Day coming up, Garth wrote a new heartfelt blog post on Retail Me Not about life lessons she learned from her late father, John Garth.

PHOTOS: Jennie's hot body evolution

"'Grow cantaloupes instead of kids,' he told me once. 'They're a lot cheaper.' Also potentially good advice from my dear pop, but obviously, I didn't take this to heart either. And thank god for that!" she wrote. "Cantaloupes are sweet, but not nearly as sweet as my three daughters. However, I would stress this: If you're even remotely unsure of whether you'd like kids or cantaloupes, choose cantaloupes."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennie Garth Celebrates Daughters' Graduation After Finalizing Divorce