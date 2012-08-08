Jennie Garth is dating again -- but with caution!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up to Fox & Friends Tuesday about her split from actor Peter Facinelli in March after 11 years of marriage.

"[Dating] is very new for me," Garth, 40, explained. "I have training wheels on right now, because I was married [for so long]. That's my whole adult life, basically. I think I'm actually going back into adult adolescence. I'm having a moment."

Back in May, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Garth went on a romantic dinner date with HGTV star Antonio Ballatore at First Food and Bar at the Palazzo in Las Vegas on May 9. According to a witness, the twosome were "flirty and very touchy" over dinner and dessert.

Garth and Ballatore were flirty via Twitter in late April when the actress wrote, "Saw a show today called 'The Antonio Treatment. I think I need that.' " He replied coyly, "On my way!"

The newly single mother of three -- daughters Luca, 15, Lola, 9, and Fiona, 5 -- has been on a whirlwind media tour in NYC this week. Garth has received attention for her shockingly slimmer look and admitted to Entertainment Tonight Canada that she's going through a "transitional time."

"I think anybody who has been through something like what I'm going through and have been going through for the past couple years, can definitely relate that your body changes with your emotional state of mind sometimes," she said. I think a lot of women can relate to that."

"We have so many fruits at our ranch where we've been living . . . so eating healthy, especially with three girls, body image is something that I try to set a good example for them," she added.

But Garth does indulge on sweets. The busy mom tweeted a photo of herself eating a cupcake Wednesday with the caption, "Eat me."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennie Garth Is Dating With "Training Wheels On" Post-Split