Jennie Garth kisses boyfriend Michael Shimbo during lunch date in Los Angeles

They're in love and they don't care who knows it! Jennie Garth got up close and personal with boyfriend Michael Shimbo following a lunch date in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, exchanging kisses aboard an escalator.

The new couple, who first went public with their romance at James Franco's Comedy Central Roast in Culver City, Calif., on Aug. 25, only had eyes for each other as they showed off some intense PDA.

Garth, 41, paired a loose black-and-grey top with light-wash jeans and black booties, topping off her look with a floppy black hat. Shimbo, a CEO of San Francisco-based company Planes, Trains and Automobiles, looked similarly casual in a pair of khakis, a black "I Heart NY" shirt and jean jacket.

"They met through a friend. They've been seeing each other for a couple months now," a source previously told Us. "They are great together," another added. "Super sweet."

The pair have frequently displayed their feelings for one another in other ways, often sharing snapshots of one another on social media. Earlier last month, the former 90210 actress shared a black-and-white snapshot of the entrepreneur with the hashtag "lucky lady."

And on Oct. 1, the actress posted a close-up black-and-white photo of flowers with the caption "roses are my favorite...even in black and white" -- presumably a gift from her new love.

Since splitting from husband Peter Facinelli in March 2012 after 11 years of marriage, Garth has been linked to photographer Noah Abrams in August 2012 and indie musician Jeremy Salken in January 2013. The former couple are parents to three daughters: Luca, 15, Lola, 10, and Fiona, 6.

