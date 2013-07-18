Jennie Garth on life after divorce: I've learned to trust my instincts

By Chris Gardner

The ink is dry on Jennie Garth's divorce papers, but it might be time to grab an eraser and remove all those reports that say the actress is in a new relationship.

During a phone interview with Wonderwall to discuss her latest do-good gig (she's teaming with Alcon for it's Eye Saw Good campaign to bring eye care to underprivileged kids), Garth shot down any talk of a rumored relationship with Big Gigantic drummer Jeremy Salken, saying, effectively, that she's only dating herself.

And that would make her one lucky lady: She's got a hot new body, a genuinely honest demeanor and a fresh outlook on life. Keep reading to get the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's take on all of the above, plus the scoop on a new book deal ...

A lot has happened for you since announcing your divorce. You turned 40, you started dating, you had your own reality show. How do you feel looking back at all the changes?

"It's a lot going on for me, right?"

Yeah, you're like a new woman!

"It's a new time in my life and I'm really enjoying it and welcoming it now with open arms. You go through a lot of stages in the whole process, but I'm feeling really good right now."

Keep clicking for more quotes from our Jennie Garth chat ...