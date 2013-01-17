A few months after her March 2012 split from Peter Facinelli, Jennie Garth told Survivor host Jeff Probst that she would rather "lick the bottom of [her] shoe than go on a date." But it seems she's changed her tune.

As the new issue of Us Weekly reveals, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has a rockin' new romance in her life. Since October, she has been dating Colorado-based musician Jeremy Salken, one-half of the electronica duo Big Gigantic.

At 31 years old, Salken is nine years younger than the 40-year-old mom-of-three. (She shares daughters Luca, 15, Lola, 10, and Fiona, 6, with her ex.) But neither seems to mind the age difference.

"He's very easygoing and chill," a source tells Us of the indie drummer, whom Garth met at the Austin City Limits festival. "They're smitten."

Indeed, things seem to be going well for the couple -- and, in general, for Garth, who dropped 30 pounds after the breakup of her 11-year marriage to Facinelli. "I feel stronger and more confident in my body," she recently told Health magazine of her post-split transformation.

That confidence helped her get back into the dating game. Prior to hooking up with Salken last fall, the blonde beauty was linked to HGTV star Antonio Ballatore, photographer Noah Abrams, and Jason Clark, a managing director at Jones Lang LaSalle in Los Angeles.

"I'm learning to date again," she told Health. "Looks aren't important to me anymore. I like positive energy."

