What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas -- unless you're a beloved '90s TV actor whose former costars like to post about it on Instagram and Twitter. Ian Ziering got a blast from the past on Sunday, June 30, when his former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mates Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty showed up at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas strip to catch the end of his run as a guest headliner for famed male dance revue Chippendales.

"Look out, Vegas," Garth, 41, captioned a picture of herself and Doherty on the plane to Sin City, where Ziering, 49, has been heating up the stage for four weeks. "I don't know what to say," she wrote a few hours later, alongside a shot of the two standing with a couple of shirtless dancers.

"What a night," Doherty, 42, added on the photo-sharing site, next to her own pic of five Chippendales stars dressed as cowboys.

Ziering -- who played Steve Sanders on the Aaron Spelling drama, opposite Garth's Kelly Taylor and Doherty's Brenda Walsh -- welcomed his former costars backstage, where they staged a mini 90210 reunion. The trio seemed thrilled to see one another and later gamely posed for pictures on the red carpet.

In one photo, former frenemies Doherty and Garth are seen nearly doubled over with laughter as Ziering stands shirtless between them, his six-pack abs and chiseled chest on full display. In another, the ladies appear to be fixing his bow tie as he makes a goofy face and shows off his bulging biceps.

Ziering started his run as a guest headliner with Chippendales at the beginning of June. "Actors and performers never know what their next job will be, and when I got the call from Chippendales, my jaw dropped as it came on the heels of TMZ calling me fat on national TV," the married father of two said in a statement about the gig. "I am passionate about health and fitness, so I've kept in shape, and dancing is something I've always enjoyed, so I figured why not?...It's really a dream come true!"

Albeit a strange dream. "To be surrounded by all that naked man ass is kind of discombobulating," he told Access Hollywood Live recently. "I never had that locker room experience!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty Reunite With Shirtless Ian Ziering at Chippendale's Show: Pictures