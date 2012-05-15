Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars -- and enemies! -- Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty recently ended their 20-year war and onset rivalry to forge a surprisingly solid friendship.

And while Garth, 40, and Doherty, 41, have also mended fences with Tori Spelling, things aren't quite so warm and fuzzy between Garth and fellow "90120" gal Tiffany Thiessen.

Joining the cast of the beloved teen soap in 1994 after Doherty's scandal-plagued departure, Thiessen, 38, and Garth quickly became BFFs off-camera -- with Garth even tapping Thiessen to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.

But they've since had a falling out, sources tell Us Weekly.

During a 2009 party, a guest recalls, a stone-faced Garth wouldn't even look at the "White Collar" actress when Thiessen said hello.

"Finally, Jennie snapped, 'OK? You got me?'," the guest says. "Tiffani looked sheepish and Jennie walked away. It was very awkward."

But things are much sweeter with Garth, Doherty and Spelling these days, with Garth even leaning on Spelling, 38, in the wake of her painful split from husband Peter Facinelli.

"It's like high school friends that you fought with but now love," another source says. "They're a big part of your past!"

